Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 2,415 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.38. The company had a trading volume of 235,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.15. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

