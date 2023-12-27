Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 412 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 257,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,953,000.

TAN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 412,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

