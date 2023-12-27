Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 59,856 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $64,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.58. 33,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

