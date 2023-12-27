Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 111,862 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,862 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $51,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 94,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. 1,161,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,710,922. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

