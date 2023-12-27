Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:VTMX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 27th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $387,500,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 148.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

