Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

