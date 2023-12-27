Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.