Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 3.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.65. 109,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 285,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Makler bought 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,075,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cricut by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cricut by 154.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cricut by 14.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

