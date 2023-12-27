Critical Survey: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Easterly Government Properties and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 235.06%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 4.42 $31.47 million $0.33 41.27 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 3.64

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.64% 2.15% 1.09% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

