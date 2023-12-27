Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.