Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $411.36 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $411.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

