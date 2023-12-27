Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $455.49 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.