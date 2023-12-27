Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

