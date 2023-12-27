Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average of $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

