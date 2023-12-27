CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.02. 1,115,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

