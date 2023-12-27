Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90,261.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

