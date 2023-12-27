CX Institutional Acquires 13,015 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after purchasing an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

