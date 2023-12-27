CX Institutional Acquires 887,573 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,573 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 5.51% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 959,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.