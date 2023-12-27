CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

