CX Institutional Buys 29,402 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.4% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CX Institutional owned 0.46% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.