CX Institutional Buys 30,111 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.66% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

