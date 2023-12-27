CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 2.09% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 533,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,413,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.