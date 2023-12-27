CX Institutional Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

