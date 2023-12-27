CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,426 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 3.14% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.