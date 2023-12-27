CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 324,669 iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 324,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,380,000. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

