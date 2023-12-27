CX Institutional Sells 8,511 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,324,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.