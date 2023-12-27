Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.25. 420,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.