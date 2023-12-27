DAO Maker Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $233.16 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $233.16 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,534,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,184,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

