DDD Partners LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after purchasing an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $70.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.