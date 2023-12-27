DDD Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,134.00 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $961.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $530.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.