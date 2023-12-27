DDD Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691,715 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

