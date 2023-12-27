DDD Partners LLC Sells 833 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $411.34. 2,391,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,415,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $411.66.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

