Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance

DMFG stock remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Decker Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

