Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
DMFG stock remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Decker Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decker Manufacturing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.