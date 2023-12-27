Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
DMFG remained flat at $40.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
