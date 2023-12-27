Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $401.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

