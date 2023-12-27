Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $11.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DH opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

