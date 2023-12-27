DeltaFi (DELFI) One Day Volume Tops $15,098.08

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $15,098.08 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

