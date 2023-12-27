Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 17,959 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

