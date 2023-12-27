Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 5,140 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

