Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 48,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

