Demars Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,276. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

