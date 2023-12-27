Demars Financial Group LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 67,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,345. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

