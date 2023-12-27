Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. 138,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,803. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

