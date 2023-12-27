Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,473 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.
RTX Stock Performance
RTX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. 1,276,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,201. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
