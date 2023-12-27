Demars Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

