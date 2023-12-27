Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 89,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

