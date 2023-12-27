Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 702,518 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,554,000.

DFSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

