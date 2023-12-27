Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 49782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.33).
Directa Plus Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -426.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.
About Directa Plus
Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Directa Plus
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.