Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.42. 111,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 171,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

