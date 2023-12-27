DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Up 4%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,296,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,554,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DISH

DISH Network Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 173.5% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,976 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $20,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $20,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.