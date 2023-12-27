Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $133.06 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.